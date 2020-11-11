Americus Police have four teenagers in custody after shots fired on Hosanna Circle

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police have four 18-year-olds in custody after responding to reports of shots fired on Hosanna Circle on Nov. 10.

Police say that around 4:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a home with residents had been hit by gunfire. No one inside was injured.

Witnesses told police that they reported seeing several suspects running from the area. With the help of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police searched the area and found the four teenagers hiding in a wooded area near the subdivision where the incident took place.

Police have charged the following individuals with three counts each of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony:

  • Patrick Landon Etheridge, 18
  • Courtney Antoine Sheffield
  • Nashic Thamian Thomas
  • Braylan Kejuan Wilkerson

Police say more charges are pending and they are looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677, or 229-937-9011 after hours.

