Americus Police investigate fraud case after merchandise was picked up by two suspects at a local Walgreens

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department has started a fraud investigation after two suspects fraudulently obtained merchandise that was delivered to a local Walgreens on Oct. 12.

Police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and have released security footage from the store.

Americus Police ask that anyone with information on the identities of the two individuals call the Americus Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 229-924-4550 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102.