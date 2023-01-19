AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a 24-hour span.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Americus police responded to shots fired at a local apartment.

Now on Thursday, Jan. 19, authorities are investigating two more shootings.

Officers dispatched to the first at around 6:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Town Creek Circle.

Police found a 62-year-old woman shot in the lower leg. Witnesses told officers they saw two suspects shoot at a house from the roadway, then flee on foot.

The grandson of the victim — Kristopher Bridges, 17 — was questioned at the police department, but authorities say he was uncooperative.

At around 11:40 a.m., Bridges was arrested on Harold Avenue following a different altercation.

Bridges faces charges of terroristic threats and battery.

On the same day, at around 9:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a separate incident around Poplar and Jefferson Street.

Officers found a 15-year-old female shot in the leg.

Investigation showed a 16-year-old male relative caused a disturbance that left Fresh Start Academy on lock-down not long before the shooting.

The 16-year-old left with his 17-year-old sister towards the McCoy Hill area. There, they met with the 15-year-old victim and a 17-year-old female.

Police state the four were walking together at the time of the shooting.

The 16-year-old male is charged with disrupting a public school.

Both cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.