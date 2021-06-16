Americus Police investigating late night shooting, one teen dead

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that claimed the life of a teenager.
Tuesday night Americus Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a residence on Brinson Street around 10:51 PM. Upon arrival, the officers located a 14-year-old male victim.
Police say the victim was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for emergency surgery, where he later died from the injuries.
Authorities confirm after an initial investigation a 16-year-old was also at the residence, who has now become a suspect in the investigation. Police say the 16-year-old suspect had a handgun, which was recovered at the scene.
Americus Police Department has charged the unnamed 16-year-old in the murder of the 14-year-old victim. The suspect is currently being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Crisp County.
This investigation is on-going and police say additional charges are pending.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the
Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677.
