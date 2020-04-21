Americus Police investigating series of burglaries that involve attempts to disable alarm system

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is currently investigating a series of burglary attempts in which the thieves pulled the electric meter from the building in an attempt to disable the alarm system, prior to entering the building.

According to police, the most recent attempt occurred at a local credit union.

Police say the suspect(s) pulled the electric meter and then tried to break into the ATM.

No money was taken, but the ATM was damaged in the theft attempt, according to police.

The police department wants to make local businesses aware of this practice.

According to police, in most of these cases, pulling the electric meter causes the alarm system to send a notice to the business representative that there has been a loss of power to the system. If the system battery is in good condition, the alarm should still activate if someone enters the building.

However, police say in some cases it has often been years since the alarm system was installed and the original battery is no longer functioning. This can cause the alarm not to activate.

Police are asking that business managers who receive a loss of power message when there is no storm or known power outages to call 911 and report the alarm activation so that an officer can be dispatched to check the building.