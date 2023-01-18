AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 11:54 a.m., Americus Police Officers responded to apartments near the area of 60 Cherokee St. regarding a report of shots being fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a minor foot wound and found numerous shell casings along with evidence suggesting that a second person may have been injured.

Not long after interacting with the female victim, officers were notified of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. Officers located a black male with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

The male victim was later transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. According to the Americus Police Department (APD), the male is “listed in critical condition.” The incident is currently under investigation by the APD and the GBI.

