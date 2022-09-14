AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot when a bullet came through the window of his home during an altercation involving individuals on the street outside nearby.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 1, 2022, at around 5:45 p.m., in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street.

Witnesses reported to police that the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire with one each and then left the area.

Upon investigation, is was discovered that a man in a near by home was shot during the incident.

According to police, the shooting victim was inside a home in the 900 block of N. Jackson Street, when he heard the nearby gunfire and was hit by a bullet when if came through a window in the house.

The victim drove himself to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for treatment after he was shot.

Police identified two suspects in the shooting, Ty’re Roowan Wright, age 17, and Kentravious Lemond Holmes, age 18.

Wright has been arrested on charges of Reckless Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of a Firearm.

Holmes remains at large. He is wanted on the same charges as Wright.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 229-924-4102.