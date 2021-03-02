Americus Police make arrest after series of counterfeit payroll checks are cashed at businesses

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department has made an arrest in a forgery investigation.

According to police, Jeffery Keion Johnson, age 26, of Americus was arrested on March 2, after investigators say he was making counterfeit payroll checks.

Police say their investigation began after a series of counterfeit payroll checks were cashed by different individuals at several businesses in Americus.

Investigation into the counterfeit checks lead police to Johnson. According to investigators, a search of his residence resulted in the recovery of computer equipment used to print the checks, an illegal weapon, and marijuana.

Johnson is being charged with the following:

4 counts- Forgery 4th Degree

8 counts- Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts Knowing Information is in Error or Fictitious

1 count -Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count- Possession of Dangerous Weapon or Silencer

1 count- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (felony)

Police say the case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011