 

Americus Police make arrest after series of counterfeit payroll checks are cashed at businesses

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department has made an arrest in a forgery investigation.

According to police, Jeffery Keion Johnson, age 26, of Americus was arrested on March 2, after investigators say he was making counterfeit payroll checks.

Police say their investigation began after a series of counterfeit payroll checks were cashed by different individuals at several businesses in Americus.

Investigation into the counterfeit checks lead police to Johnson. According to investigators, a search of his residence resulted in the recovery of computer equipment used to print the checks, an illegal weapon, and marijuana.

Johnson is being charged with the following:

  • 4 counts- Forgery 4th Degree
  • 8 counts- Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts Knowing Information is in Error or Fictitious
  • 1 count -Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • 1 count- Possession of Dangerous Weapon or Silencer
  • 1 count- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (felony)

Police say the case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 42°
Rain
Rain 100% 50° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 41°

Thursday

70° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 42°

Friday

63° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 63° 43°

Saturday

62° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 33°

Sunday

62° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 36°

Monday

68° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

3 PM
Rain
80%
46°

47°

4 PM
Rain
90%
47°

48°

5 PM
Rain
99%
48°

50°

6 PM
Rain
100%
50°

48°

7 PM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

8 PM
Rain
100%
48°

47°

9 PM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

10 PM
Rain
100%
47°

46°

11 PM
Rain
99%
46°

46°

12 AM
Rain
89%
46°

45°

1 AM
Light Rain
61%
45°

45°

2 AM
Light Rain
69%
45°

44°

3 AM
Showers
41%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
44°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
43°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
45°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories