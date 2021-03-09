Americus Police make drug bust, three suspects arrested, one still at large

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department has made multiple arrests following a drug bust over the weekend.

According to police, the investigation began Saturday following reports of shots fired in the area of 2nd Montgomery Street.

When police arrived on scene they discovered multiple suspects and two vehicles involved with the incident.

Police say they recovered a handgun and illegal drugs including prescription narcotics, heroin, ecstasy, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Police were able to arrest three of the suspects at the scene, but say one suspect got away.

Police arrested the following in connection to the incident:

Timothy Eugene Mable , Age 17 – 11 counts of possession of Illegal Drugs with the Intent to Distribute

, Age 17 – 11 counts of possession of Illegal Drugs with the Intent to Distribute Gregory Montreal Angry , Age 18 – 11 counts of possession of Illegal Drugs with the Intent to Distribute

, Age 18 – 11 counts of possession of Illegal Drugs with the Intent to Distribute Dontavious Darrell Jackson, Age 24 – One count Reckless Conduct and Discharging a Firearm within 50 Yards of a Public Roadway

Police say they are still looking for Donta Taril Walton, age 23, in connection to the incident. Walton is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Discharging a Firearm within 50 Yards of a Public Roadway, according to police.

(Timothy Mable)

(Gregory Angry)

(Dontavious Jackson)

Dontra Walton

This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are pending. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.