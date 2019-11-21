Americus Police: Man charged for murder in deadly November 20 shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police have a suspect in custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault for a deadly shooting on Nov. 20.

Police made the arrest after working the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after Darrius McGhee was found shot yesterday on the corner of Lamar and Cherokee Street.

Adam McGhee Peterson Peterson is in custody for the shooting, but police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Americus Police ask that anyone with information about the case call the Investigation Division at 229-924-4550 or the Americus Tip Line at 229-924-4102.