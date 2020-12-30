 

Americus Police recover stolen firearms, marijuana while responding to criminal activity complaint

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of Americus Police Department)

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police say they recovered stolen firearms and a quantity of marijuana while responding to a complaint of criminal activity on Poplar Street on Dec. 29, 2020.

Police say around 5:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Poplar Street. When they arrived, they saw a group of male subjects in the yard of a home who “quickly dispersed” when the officers got to the area.

When officers spoke with the home’s resident, they were given permission to check the area for contraband items. At this point, police say they found a number of firearms concealed in different parts of the yard and in some vehicles, as well as a “quantity of marijuana.”

So far, two of the firearms have been confirmed as stolen. Now, investigators are working to trace the owners of the remaining guns. Police say that earlier in the day, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also recovered two firearms that were confirmed to be stolen from the City of Americus.

An investigation into the firearms is continuing and charges are pending, according to law enforcement officials. All four stolen firearms were taken from the owner’s vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
36%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories