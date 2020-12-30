Americus Police recover stolen firearms, marijuana while responding to criminal activity complaint

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police say they recovered stolen firearms and a quantity of marijuana while responding to a complaint of criminal activity on Poplar Street on Dec. 29, 2020.

Police say around 5:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Poplar Street. When they arrived, they saw a group of male subjects in the yard of a home who “quickly dispersed” when the officers got to the area.

When officers spoke with the home’s resident, they were given permission to check the area for contraband items. At this point, police say they found a number of firearms concealed in different parts of the yard and in some vehicles, as well as a “quantity of marijuana.”

So far, two of the firearms have been confirmed as stolen. Now, investigators are working to trace the owners of the remaining guns. Police say that earlier in the day, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also recovered two firearms that were confirmed to be stolen from the City of Americus.

An investigation into the firearms is continuing and charges are pending, according to law enforcement officials. All four stolen firearms were taken from the owner’s vehicles.