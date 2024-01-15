AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a Jan. 12 shooting that left one injured on Crawley Street and is asking for public help to locate a man wanted in connection with the shooting.

According to Americus Police, on Jan. 12m around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block oof Crawley Street in reference to a person being shot.

Once on the scene, officers found 26-year-old Raymond McCray suffering from a gunshot wound inside a local business. Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

The Americus Police Department opened an investigation into the incident which revealed that multiple people were involved in an altercation while standing in the yard of a residence located at 411 Crawley Street. Americus Police say the verbal confrontation escalated into a physical fight which ended in gunfire.

The police department said that 55-year-old Michael Timothy Month was arrested on the scene for tampering with evidence and warrants have been issued for 23-year-old Nadhari Christopher Brown, of Powder Springs, Georgia, for aggravated assault.