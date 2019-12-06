Americus Police searching for suspect in Dec. 5 shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a shooting death on Dec. 5. Police say Rodney Jerome Green, 25, is suspected of shooting Tyjerus Kwame White, 27.

Police say on Dec. 5 around 7:51 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle to a reported traffic accident with injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene of the reported accident, they found a male victim who had been shot. Tyjerus White was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Police opened an investigation into the shooting, and found that White had been shot in the 100 block of Norman Cole Street.

Working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police identified a suspect, Rodney Green. Warrants have now been issued for his arrest for the charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Police ask that anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts call the police at 911 or call the department directly at 220-924-3677.