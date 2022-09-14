AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted shooting that happened on E. Forsyth Street earlier this month.

According to police, Jyquavious Malik Pitts, age 21, is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Attempt at Armed Robbery in the Sept. 6, 2022, incident in the 500 block of E. Forsyth Street that involved two victims.

Police said an individual now identified as Pitts, along with a juvenile, chased and shot at the victims.

The juvenile has been taken into custody but Pitts remains at large.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Information may also be called in to the Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102.