Anderson Co. man pleads guilty to murder of mother and grandmother

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his mother and grandmother in 2018.

According to the Anderson County Solicitor’s Office, Bradley Aldrich entered a guilty but mentally ill plea Wednesday to two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On May 6, 2018, Aldrich shot at Shane Massey several times hitting him in the chest. Massey was treated for his injuries.

The solicitor’s office said Aldrich and Massey were acquainted through mutual drug uses and Massey is a convicted drug dealer.

Several hours later, Aldrich’s mother and grandmother were found dead inside of the home they shared in the 100 block of Overbrook Street. Aldrich had been living in a tent behind this residence.

According to the solicitor’s office, Theresa Wright, age 50, Aldrich’s mother, was lying on the floor. She had been beaten, stabbed, strangled and shot. His grandmother, Judith Calvert, 79, was lying in bed. She had been stabbed and shot. Both victims had methamphetamine in their systems at the time of their death, according to toxicology reports.

Aldrich was initially arrested for the attempted murder of Shane Massey, and then questioned about the murders of his mother and grandmother. He at first blamed Massey for the murders and claimed this is why he had shot Massey.

Aldrich’s DNA was was located in fingernail scrapings from both victims, which is typically indicative of a struggle, the solicitor’s office said. The jeans Aldrich was wearing when he was arrested also had the blood of both victims on them.