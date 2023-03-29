AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, the Auburn Police Department (APD) announced the arrest of a 55-year-old Auburn man on a warrant charging him with theft of property (first-degree.)

According to the Auburn Police Department, Douglas Ray Torney’s arrest stems from a report received by Auburn Police about a theft that occurred in June 2021.

Auburn Police says a victim claimed that a suspect stole several items from a property near the 2500 block of Bucees Boulevard.

Auburn Police eventually developed Torney as a suspect, and after further investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Torney.

Auburn Police arrested Torney on March 24 and transported him to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $5,000 bond.