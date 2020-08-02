Apparent drive-by shooting leaves one dead and one injured on 23rd street

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left one dead and one injured early Sunday morning.

Police say on Sunday around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a call saying shots had been fired in the 900 block of 23rd Street. When they arrived discovered two victims, 28-year-old Tray Antwon Thomas and 19-year-old Dequandre Javion Ford suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both transported to the Piedmont Columbus regional Midtown Emergency Room by EMS.

Thomas was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Ford is being treated for his injuries and is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

The Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

Several witnesses described a dark colored sedan driving by the residence where the victims were on the front porch. As the vehicle passed, a number of rounds were fired striking the victims as well as the residence. A detailed description of the suspects and suspect vehicle is not currently available.

Anyone having any knowledge of this shooting is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Robert Nicholas, at (706) 225-4363 or by e-mail at RobertNicholas@columbusga.org.