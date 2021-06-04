Armed robbery at Econo Lodge under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Econo Lodge. Police are trying to identify the suspects responsible.

According to police, the robbery happened on June 2, 2021 at the Econo Lodge located at 4483 Victory Drive.

Image of the suspects were captured on security cameras.

Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the identities of these individuals should contact Detective Joseph Austin at (706) 225-4313 or email at jaustin@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).