Armed robbery at LaGrange US Food Mart on Hogansville Road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department responded to a armed robbery call at the US Food Mart, on 1318 Hogansville Rd, LaGrange, Georgia on Nov. 28.

Officers spoke with store clerk Jaitoon Eunoose, when they arrived.

“He entered the store took money and held me at gunpoint” said Eunoose.

Police say the male suspect has been described as a tall black male, skinny, wearing a white t-shirt over a red long sleeve shirt with black pants.

The suspect had his faced covered during the robbery, and used a black pistol during the incident, say police. Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspect.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.