Armed subject in the area of Town Creek Park

UPDATE 6/7/2021 1:20am: According to Auburn police, the suspect near Town Creek Park in now in custody. They say there is no longer a public threat but are asking you to continue avoiding the area as they investigate the scene.

Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are searching near Town Creek Park along South Gay Street for an armed subject.

Police say the subject is a 5’10” black male in his late teens to early 20s. He is wearing skinny dark green jogger pants, a black jacket with stripes on the sleeves and a knitted hat.

Police say he is armed with a handgun. Please stay indoors and avoid the area at this time.

News 3 has a reporter on scene and will update you with more details as they emerge.