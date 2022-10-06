SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road.

In response, the school initiated a lockdown.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Americus Police Department apprehended the suspect and took them into custody.

There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.