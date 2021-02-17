Arrest made in 2008 cold case murder, says Columbus Police Chief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2008 murder of a Columbus father.

Shanita Evette Wyatt was arrested and charged with the murder of Paul Hill, Sr., according to Police Chief Freddie Blackmon. She has been an inmate at the Muscogee County Jail since May 2020 for unrelated drug charges, according to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

This brings the cold case to a close after 13 years.

Paul Hill was found in his Marathon Drive apartment, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Lead detective Stuart Carter said that Wyatt’s name surfaced early in the investigation. Witnesses have stepped forward, Carter said. Wyatt lived in the same neighborhood as Hill, Carter said.

More information is expected to come out Friday morning in a Recorder’s Court hearing.

Hill was described as someone who always kept in touch. After no one had heard from him in a ew days, a family member went to check on him, and knocked on Hill’s door. When Hill didn’t respond, police were called to do a welfare check.

Police had to “forcibly enter into the residence,” which was locked, according to Chief Blackmon. Inside, they found Hill dead in the apartment. He was pronounced dead at around 2:40 p.m. on April 2, 2008.

Hill left behind three daughters and a son.

“You know, when we were growing up, and people were in need, he’d go and buy groceries for people and deliver them to their house. Anytime somebody was in need, he’d be willing to give the shirt off his back. He was a gentlemen,” Nichole Alred, one of Hill’s daughters, told News 3 in a previous interview as she reflected on her father’s legacy.

Blackmon thanked several detectives who had worked on the case, notably Carter, now serving as a reserve officer after coming out of retirement. Carter had previously worked as an investigator on the case beginning in October 2016. He worked on the case actively until June 2, 2017.

In Jan. 29, 2020, the cold case was resumed by Det. Carter, and additional witnesses were identified. Statements taken from them corroborated testimony of previous witnesses. With the information received, Carter obtained the murder warrant to arrest Wyatt for Hill’s murder.