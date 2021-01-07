 

Arrest made in connection to Destiny Nelson murder

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Destiny Nelson)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – At a surprise evening press conference on Jan. 7, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon announced that an arrest had been made for the 2017 murder of Destiny Nelson.

(Keyonna James)

Nelson, 17 at the time of her death, was found suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to the Bull Creek Apartments on Jan. 16, 2017. Officers arriving to the scene found Nelson took her to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation indicated that Ms. Nelson’s death was due to a botched gang retaliation for the shooting death of another individual in Columbus, Georgia, according to police.

“On January the 7th, 2021. Today’s date. An arrest warrant was issued for Keyonna Latrice James age 19, she is currently incarcerated in the Muscogee County Jail for a separate murder charge,” said Chief Blackman. “She is scheduled to appear in recorders court on tomorrow, Friday January the 8th at 9 o’clock a.m. and at this time that is all the information I have to present regarding this.”

James is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Friday, Jan. 8, at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

43° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 43° 42°

Friday

48° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 48° 33°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 49° 29°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 34°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 37% 52° 41°

Tuesday

55° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 55° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 57° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
44°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
44°

44°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
44°

45°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
45°

45°

12 AM
Showers
41%
45°

45°

1 AM
Showers
50%
45°

45°

2 AM
Few Showers
33%
45°

45°

3 AM
Few Showers
32%
45°

44°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
44°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
43°

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
45°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
45°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
12%
47°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
45°

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
44°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories