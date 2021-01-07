Arrest made in connection to Destiny Nelson murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – At a surprise evening press conference on Jan. 7, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon announced that an arrest had been made for the 2017 murder of Destiny Nelson.

(Keyonna James)

Nelson, 17 at the time of her death, was found suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to the Bull Creek Apartments on Jan. 16, 2017. Officers arriving to the scene found Nelson took her to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation indicated that Ms. Nelson’s death was due to a botched gang retaliation for the shooting death of another individual in Columbus, Georgia, according to police.

“On January the 7th, 2021. Today’s date. An arrest warrant was issued for Keyonna Latrice James age 19, she is currently incarcerated in the Muscogee County Jail for a separate murder charge,” said Chief Blackman. “She is scheduled to appear in recorders court on tomorrow, Friday January the 8th at 9 o’clock a.m. and at this time that is all the information I have to present regarding this.”

James is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Friday, Jan. 8, at 9:00 a.m.