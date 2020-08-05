Arrest made in connection to the June 17 Historic Holland Mansion fire, police say

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police say they have a man in custody for charges relating to the fire at the Historic Holland Mansion on June 17.

Police have Shannon Patrick Swann, 45, in custody and charged with seven counts of arson. The fire at Holland Mansion is just one of several arsons in the area that police say Swann is responsible for from November 2019 to July 2020. The most recent arson happened on July 8.

Police say Swann has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder for the July 8 arson. He is currently being held at the Russell County Jail.

