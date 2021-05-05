Arrest made in connection with Eufaula murder

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula Police have arrested a suspect in the May 2 shooting death of a local man.

Christopher Armani Norris, 24, of Eufaula was arrested on May 5 in connection with the early morning killing of Eric Jamal Lynn, 26, according to a police news release. Lynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division took up the investigation and identified Norris as a suspect. Norris was arrested at the police department. Norris is charged with capital murder, attempted murder and the discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle.