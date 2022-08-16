COLUMBUS ,Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in the recent murder of a Columbus teen on Buena Vista Road. Officials with the Columbus Police Department tell WRBL that Marquavious Spearman, age 26, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels on Aug. 8, 2022.

According to police, Spearman was arrested in Russell County on Aug. 14, 2022, and extradition back to Muscogee County.

Police said Nevels was shot and killed in a vehicle in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Nevels was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

A second person in the vehicle was also shot. That person was listed as being in critical condition at the time of the shooting. An update on the individual’s condition is unavailable at this time.

“Multiple shots were fired, I have no idea how many,” said Bryan last week when interviewed by WRBL. “She [Nevels] was hit multiple times and then a passenger in the vehicle and transported to Piedmont Emergency Room where she is in an induced coma.”

Spearman has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm or Knife during the Commission of a Crime.

Spearman made an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Aug 16, 2022, with his case being bound over to Superior Court.

Police said although an arrest has been made, anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective K. Baldwin at 706-225-4337 or email at KBaldwin@columbusga.org. You can also call the Homicide Line at 706-225-3161.