COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department in tandem with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit made an arrest in a deadly shooting from late August.

On Aug. 26 at 11:09 a.m., police found Delarance Jones dead at the 2900 block of Colorado St.

Jaleel Taylor, 30, was developed as a suspect.

Taylor was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Taylor is set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

