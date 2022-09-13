COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive that happened Monday evening.

According to officials, Jonathan Thompson, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow.

Police said Castellow was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Forestside Drive on Sept. 12, 2022. Police said they responded to the shooting at 6:37 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found Castellow had been shot multiple times and was lying on the ground. EMTs tried to resuscitate him, but were unable.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Castellow dead at 7:00 p.m. Bryan said his body will be sent for autopsy.

According to police, Thompson turned himself in at police headquarters Monday evening, following the shooting. He has been charged with murder.

Thompson is scheduled to make an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 14, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3161.