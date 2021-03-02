 

Arrest made in deadly hit and run at 29th Street and 3rd Avenue

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly hit and run that happened in February.

According to investigators, Curtis Ledbetter, age 24, was hit by a vehicle and killed on Feb. 25, 2021 in the area of 29th Street and 3rd Avenue.

On March 1, 2021, police arrested 21-year-old David Lee Winters, Jr. in connection to Ledbetter’s death.

Police say a joint investigation by the Motor Squad Unit and the Homicide Unit revealed Ledbetter died from blunt force trauma after being hit by a vehicle.

Winters is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony), Hit and Run, and various other traffic charges, according to police.

Winters is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on March 3 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 42°
Rain
Rain 100% 50° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 41°

Thursday

70° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 42°

Friday

63° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 63° 43°

Saturday

62° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 33°

Sunday

62° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 36°

Monday

68° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

4 PM
Rain
93%
47°

48°

5 PM
Rain
99%
48°

48°

6 PM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

7 PM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

8 PM
Rain
100%
48°

47°

9 PM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

10 PM
Rain
100%
47°

46°

11 PM
Rain
99%
46°

46°

12 AM
Rain
89%
46°

45°

1 AM
Light Rain
61%
45°

45°

2 AM
Light Rain
69%
45°

44°

3 AM
Showers
41%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
44°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
43°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
45°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories