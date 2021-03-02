Arrest made in deadly hit and run at 29th Street and 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly hit and run that happened in February.

According to investigators, Curtis Ledbetter, age 24, was hit by a vehicle and killed on Feb. 25, 2021 in the area of 29th Street and 3rd Avenue.

On March 1, 2021, police arrested 21-year-old David Lee Winters, Jr. in connection to Ledbetter’s death.

Police say a joint investigation by the Motor Squad Unit and the Homicide Unit revealed Ledbetter died from blunt force trauma after being hit by a vehicle.

Winters is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony), Hit and Run, and various other traffic charges, according to police.

Winters is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on March 3 at 9:00 a.m.