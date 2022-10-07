COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill Road on Thursday.
According to police, DeAndre Wolfe has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said Wolfe turned himself in on Friday at 4:33 p.m.
Wolfe has been charged with the following:
- Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony)
- Serious Injury by Vehicle (Felony)
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Felony)
- No Proof of Insurance (Misdemeanor)
- Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor)
- Duty to Report an Accident (Misdemeanor)
- No State Tag (Misdemeanor)
On Friday police released an image of the truck they said was involved in the crash and requested assistance in identifying the driver and locating the truck, a Toyota Tacoma, described as light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma.
Wolfe is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Monday, October 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.