COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in deadly a shooting last week on Staunton Drive. According to police, Ceonna Turpin has been arrested in connection to the death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall on March 31, 2022.

Marshall was shot last Thursday at Primus King Park, located at 1421 Staunton Drive. Following the shooting, she was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Two others were also injured in the shooting. Both of these individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Turnin is being charged with one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault under Senate Bill 440.

The investigation into shooting the led detectives to develop Turpin as a suspect, with probable cause being established and warrants for her arrest issued.

Police said Turpin turned herself in to Columbus Police Headquarters on April 4, 2022.

Turpin is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court on April 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

If you have information about this case call Detective K. Baldwin at (706) 225-4337 or email him at kbaldwin@columbusga.org. You can also call the Homicide Unit at (706) 225-3161.

You can anonymously report information on any crime by calling 706-653-3188