Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen near Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Police say a 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested in the shooting that claimed the life of Lamarion Wright near Wilson Apartments Friday.

On May 22 at around 3 p.m., police responded to the area of the 112 building at the apartment complex in reference to a person being shot.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered Wright, 16, dead.

On Monday, the 16 year old suspect turned himself in at the Columbus Public Safety Building, according to police.

The suspect is being charged as an adult with Murder under Ga. Senate Bill 440.

His preliminary hearing will be Wednesday at 8 a.m. hours in Recorder’s Court.

Police say they are expecting more arrests in Wright’s murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or dbaker@columbusga.org.