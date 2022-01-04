Arrest made in death of CSU basketball player killed in drag racing incident

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has made an arrest in a drag racing incident that claimed the life of a Columbus State University basketball player on Christmas Eve.

According to police, James Demarcius Paige has turned himself in to police in connection to the death of 25-year-old Anthony “Ant” Kentrell Moore.

Moore’s body was found laying on the shoulder of the road in the area of State Docks Road and Industrial Drive on Dec. 24, 2021. Police determined Moore had been killed during a drag racing incident.

A murder warrant in connection to the incident was issued for Paige following Moore’s death.

Police say addition charges may be filed in the case.

According to police, the investigation into Moore’s death is on going. Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2813 or (334) 448-2819.

A funeral service was held for Moore on Jan. 3, 2021. CSU Athletics will honor his memory at the Wednesday, Jan. 5 men’s basketball game against Flagler College, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Lumpkin Center.

