COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year at Benning Hills Park. According to police, Kenneth Miles has been arrested in connection to the death of Brianna Robinson.

On Feb. 12, 2022, Robinson and another individual, Ryan Krobetzky were both shot in Benning Hills Park, at 101 Patton Drive. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene at 11:54 p.m. When they arrived on scene they discovered, Brianna Robinson and Ryan Krobetzky, both having been shot. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Krobetzky was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.

During the course of their investigation, detectives developed Miles as a suspect in the shootings of Robinson and Krobetzky, with probable cause being established and warrants for his arrest issued.

Miles was arrested on April 5, 2022, and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. He has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Miles is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on April 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Police said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant M. Neal at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4295. You can email him at mneal@columbusga.org. You can anonymously provide information on any crime by calling 706-653-3188