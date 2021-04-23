Arrest made in November murder at Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a murder from November.

Police say Eric Shorter, 25, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting 22-year-old Dominique Wisdom.

Wisdom was shot and killed in the early morning hours of November 20, 2020. His body was found at the intersection of Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street.

Police say they found Wisdom lying partially in the road, and it appeared that his body had been pushed from or dragged out of a vehicle

Wisdom was pronounced dead at the scene by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison at 2:15 a.m.

When Wisdom was murdered, he was just days shy of his 23rd birthday on December 2, 2020.

The death of Dominique Wisdom is the second time the Wisdom family has experienced tragedy in hte past year. In April 2020, Dominique Wisdom’s brother, Jeremy Wisdom was also murdered.

Shorter is being charged with murder in the November shooting that claimed the life of Dominique Wisdom.

Shorter was arrested on April 22 in Phenix City. He waived extradition and has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Shorter is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on April 26, at 9:00 a.m.

A murder warrant for Gregory Allridge has also been issued in connection to the deadly shooting of Wisdom.

Anyone with any information about the murder of Dominique Wisdom is asked to contact Cpl. R. Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or RobertNicholas@columbusga.org.