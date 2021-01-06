Arrest made LaGrange New Year’s Day shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest has been made in a deadly New Year’s Day shooting in LaGrange.

Police say Camron C. Downing, age 23, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Keenan A. Leonard on Jan. 1.

According to police, Leonard, age 29, was found sitting a car, shot to death in the 1100 block of Second Avenue.

Leonard, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Downing was arrested in Carrollton on Jan. 5, in connection to shooting.

Downing is being charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.

He is being held in the Troup County Jail.