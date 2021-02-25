 

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly stabbing of man found in Lindsey Creek

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest warrant has been issued following the deadly stabbing of a man whose body was found in Lindsey Creek in January.

According to police, an arrest warrant for murder charges has been issued for Marcus Wynn, age 47, in connection to the death of 54-year-old Anthony Payne.

Payne’s body was found in Lindsey Creek on January 27, 2021. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Payne was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Wynn was identified as a suspect in the assault of Payne.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 54°

Friday

75° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 75° 56°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 80° 64°

Monday

67° / 52°
Rain
Rain 71% 67° 52°

Tuesday

62° / 56°
Rain
Rain 63% 62° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 69° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
57°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
57°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
69°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories