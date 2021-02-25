Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly stabbing of man found in Lindsey Creek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest warrant has been issued following the deadly stabbing of a man whose body was found in Lindsey Creek in January.

According to police, an arrest warrant for murder charges has been issued for Marcus Wynn, age 47, in connection to the death of 54-year-old Anthony Payne.

Payne’s body was found in Lindsey Creek on January 27, 2021. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Payne was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Wynn was identified as a suspect in the assault of Payne.