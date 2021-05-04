Arrest warrant issued in May 1 shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a May 1 shooting death, according to a news release.

Columbus Police were dispatched to 3860 Gentian Blvd. on May 1 around 9 p.m. about a person on the ground. On the scene, they discovered John Anthony Johnson, 38, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services were unable to resuscitate the victim. Muscogee County deputy coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced Johnson dead. The Homicide United took up the investigation.

During their investigation, the homicide unit established probable cause. An arrest warrant was then issued for Charise Douglas, 31.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Det. Sgt. K. Tuggle at (706) 225-4377. You can remain anonymous by calling (706) 653-3188.