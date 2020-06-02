Arrested Columbus protestors appear in Recorder’s Court, many represented by DA candidate Mark Jones

UPDATE: Fifteen people plead no contest to charges of failing to disperse during Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Columbus.

Several people did not show up to the hearing.

ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – More than a dozen of the protestors arrested by police in downtown Columbus on Sunday afetrnoon are appearing Recorders Court this morning.

There were 21 people arrested, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office. Columbus lawyer and District Attorney candidate Mark P. Jones posted on social media that he is representing the majority of the co-defendants.

“We have about 15 peaceful protestors who have signed up to have Mark Jones represent them in court this morning,” Jones posted on his personal Facebook page. “I have spoke with CPD’s representative, and he has REFUSED to dismiss the cases made against the protestors.”

There were two protests Sunday afternoon. One had about 100 people and centered on Broadway in downtown Columbus. The protestors confined their protests to the sidewalks and followed police instructions, Mayor Skip Henderson told News 3 at the time. There were no arrests at this gathering.

After the initial protest disbanded, a second, smaller group assembled along Broadway and began to march east on 13th Street, police. They were told by police not to enter Veterans Parkway and when they did, they were arrested according to police.

They were charged with failure to disperse.

Some of the protesters have disputed the police account.

“Our goal is to BEAT these BS charges and get the bond money back to the peaceful protestors,” Jones posted on Facebook. “That money should go back to them and not the city. They did the right thing by not looting or using violence.”

The protesters were rallying in support of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Floyd’s death has sparked protests against police violence across the nation. Some of those protests have erupted into violence and rioting.

Jones is running for Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney against three-term incumbent Julia Slater. The election is June 9.