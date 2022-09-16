OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenager in Opelika on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Opelika Police Department, 20-year-old Eric Stenson Jr. and a 16-year-old juvenile have been arrested in Columbus and will be extradited back to Opelika. Both will be charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting of the 17-year-old victim on Sept. 15, 2022.

Police said both the suspects fled the scene of the shooting in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment, where he is listed as being in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted to the Opelika Police Mobile App.