Arson investigation underway after accelerant used to start fire on Forrest Avenue in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An arson investigation is underway in LaGrange following a late night fire on Monday in LaGrange.

According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, police and the LaGrange Fire Department responded to 1409 Forrest Avenue at 11:44 pm on Jan. 31, 2022, where a home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

Police said after the fire was contained, investigators began to look for the cause of the fire. It was determined by investigators, that the fire started on the home’s back porch and an accelerant was used to start it.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

