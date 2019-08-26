As the murder count in Winterfield rises, activist says, ‘We have a gang problem’

One local man who has been fighting the drug and crime problem in the Winterfield neighborhood for more than two decades is fed up.

The latest murders came overnight on Mellon Street, where two men were killed and another was critically wounded.

The scene and sound of gunshots is all too familiar to Rev. Willie Phillips, who has led marches and brought attention to the problem for years.

“We have a gang problem in this community,” Phillips said Monday. “They are on every street. They walk the street dealing drugs right in the broad daylight. And no one here has said anything about it but me. A couple of houses up from me a few months ago, we had two young men shot and one killed, dealing drugs.”

Mayor Skip Henderson, the city’s Public Safety director, is also frustrated.

“I share his frustration,” the mayor said. “Certainly not to the level his is boiling over because I have not been fighting as hard and as long as he has within that Winterfield neighborhood. Rev. Phillips is a man whom I respect. He’s a man whom I admire. And I know he’s getting more and more frustrated with the activity that is taking place in that area.”

There have been four murders in the 400 block of Mellon Street in the last year, three since June 6th, according to Columbus police crime stats. There have been at least six in or near the Winterfield neighborhood, a sprawling south Columbus area along Cusseta and Andrews Roads.

Phillips says parents have to be more involved, and the mayor says there’s a plan to get city pastors involved.

“I had one middle-aged lady say, ‘Let these young boys sell their drugs. It ain’t hurting nobody,’” Phillips said. “Yes, it is hurting somebody. It’s hurting our area. It’s hurting our young people by going to these prisons. That’s why you got so many in prison. It’s time for these elderly people to stand up and speak up.”

Henderson said a tour of the most crime-ridden areas of the city is being planned for the fall. The goal is to show city business, political and civic leaders the extent of the problem. He said there is also another initiative in the works.

“…We are in the planning stages of is we are going to engage pastors throughout this community,” Henderson said. “And I mean every single pastor throughout the community. And get them together so we can work as a team and try to reach out to these young people and give them some other activities to engage in besides this drug trade.”

The involvement of the pastors is something Phillips points to as something that needs to happen — and happen soon.

“It’s time for the church to stand up and start walking through these communities,” Phillips said. “And start speaking up. I will tell the young people this is not the answer.”

Phillips says he has paid a price for speaking out.

“You don’t believe we have a gang problem?” he asked. “Look at my vehicle how they done went around and scratched them all up, trying to keep me quiet. I will not be quiet. I pledge to fight this to the end, whatever happens. I hope nothing happens to me or my family. But I will continue to fight.”