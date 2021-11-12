Asa Drive standoff suspect charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of a police officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a house for almost 24 hours after firing a shot on Thursday has now surrendered to police.

Columbus Police have identified the individual involved in the standoff as Antonio Peterson, age 45. He is being charged with aggravated assault, which is a felony, and obstruction of a police officer, which is a misdemeanor.

Police responded to a residence near Asa Drive shortly after reports of shots fired around noon on Nov. 11, 2021. Columbus police were on the scene with their mobile command unit during the standoff.

Additionally, the area near the home on Asa Drive was also blocked off during the standoff.

According to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, no injuries occurred during the standoff. Blackmon said Peterson surrendered without incident at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.

“The Columbus Police did an outstanding job and insured that the scene was handled with care and safety for everyone that was involved so we are appreciative and the person has been charged and was transported to the county jail, ” said Blackmon.

The case remains under investigation.