COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Braselman Avenue.

Police say they were dispatched to the corner of McCartha Drive and Evans street. at 12:08 a.m.

At least one person is listed as injured. There is no word on the status of their injuries as of now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.