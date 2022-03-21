MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On March 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Alice S. LaCour, FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr., and FBI Special Agent in Charge Reginald J. France announced the Athens City School administrator William Richard Carter Jr., 46, was convicted for participating in a scheme to defraud the Alabama State Department of Education.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Carter conspired with other school officials to fraudulently enroll students in virtual public schools and deceitfully report those students to the Alabama State Department of Education to receive additional funding.

Carter’s co-conspirators include the former Superintendent Dr. William L. Holiday III of Athens City School District, David Webb Tutt from Uniontown, Alabama, Gregory Earl Corkren from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and former Superintendent Thomas Michael Sisk of Limestone County School District.

During Carter’s four-week trial, the jury reviewed the evidence that Carter and his co-conspirators obtained student identities from private schools across the state, especially private schools in Alabama’s Black Belt region, for their scheme.

“Today’s verdict is the result of hard investigative work by my office and our partners,” stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp. “The FBI will continue to work to hold accountable public officials who fail the citizens of their community by misusing their positions of trust for personal gain.”

The defendants offered the private schools direct payments, computers, and access to an online curriculum to encourage the schools to share students’ academic records and other identifying information with the public school districts.

Several former students and parents of private school students testified during 2016-2018, the years the scheme occurred, they had little to no connection to the schools where they were allegedly enrolled.

At the time of the scheme, the parents of these students continued to pay for their children to attend private schools.

Additionally, the Alabama State Department of Education held a meeting with Athens City School Officials notifying them private schools students were listed as public-school enrollees and directed the school officials to correct the issue.

Evidence presented at trial showed instead of following the guidance provided by the Alabama State Department of Education, Carter and his co-conspirators concealed the issue and continued with their scheme.

“Today’s action shows that this former school official not only knowingly and willfully abused his position of trust for personal gain, but did so at the expense of the educational development of children. That is unacceptable,” said USDOE-OIG Special Agent in Charge Reginald J. France. “Deservedly, Mr. Carter will be held accountable for cheating Alabama students and taxpayers.”

As part of Carter and his co-defendants’ scheme, they produced fake report cards and false addresses for students residing outside of Alabama. They also submitted falsified course completion reports to the state department of education.

When presented with the fake report cards and course completion reports during the trial, the parents and former students testified that they had never seen them before and did not know any of the teachers listed on them.

The submission of the false documentation enabled payments to continue from Alabama’s Education Trust Fund to Athens City School District and Limestone County School District.

After receiving payment, Carter and his co-defendants took portions of the state funding for personal use.

They wired the money through direct cash payments and payments to third-party contractors owed by multiple co-conspirators.

During the scheme, the school districts potentially lost around $10 million. The jury found Carter guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, four counts of wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Carter faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, financial penalties, and restitution. He also faces a mandatory consecutive two-year sentence for each count of aggravated identity theft.

Co-defendants Holladay III, Corkren, Tutt, and Sisk, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government. Corkren also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

“We trust every educator to make teaching our children the top priority,” said Alice S. LaCour, acting United States Attorney for this case. “In this case, Mr. Carter violated that trust and put profit ahead of the well-being of students. I am proud of the work of the law enforcement agents who spent countless hours uncovering the disheartening fraud perpetuated by Mr. Carter and his co-conspirators.”