ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Court documents show that a 52-year-old Athens man has not only been indicted but now faces several new charges related to sexual abuse and incest.

A Limestone County grand jury handed down their indictment of Gregory Carlisle Scott on May 26, 2023, charging him with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of incest.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said deputies responded to the Athens-Limestone Hospital Emergency Department for a reported rape on October 4, 2022.

During their investigation, deputies reported there was enough information to charge Scott with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and first-degree rape, but added that additional charges were likely.

Scott was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Detention Center where he remains behind bars on a $150,000 cash bond.

At the time this article was published, no hearings had been scheduled in the case.