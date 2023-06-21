ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Athens men plead guilty to possession of drugs and a firearm, states the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

According to the Attorney’s Office, Gregory O’Neal Wade, Jr. aka “Woop” aka “Big Homie” aka “OOG,” 31, is the leader of the 1831 Piru Blood criminal street gang in Athens and a subject of “Operation Tourniquet,” a lengthy FBI-led investigation. Johnathan Edward Brown aka “Zeus,” 31, is the co-defendant.

Attorney’s Office says Wade pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and possession of an illegal machine gun. Wade faces a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a maximum $10 million fine.

Brown, formerly of Riverdale, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. Brown faces a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a maximum $1 million fine, the Attorney’s Office says. The hearings occurred before the U.S. District Court on June 20. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3, 2023.

According to court documents, Wade and his associates were the subjects of an investigation into violent crime and fentanyl distribution in the Athens-Clarke County region. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the 1831 Piru Bloods engaged in numerous illegal acts involving drugs and firearms in Athens, when Wade was its leader.

As a result of “Operation Tourniquet,” agents executed a search warrant at Wade’s apartment in July 2021. Inside the apartment, officers found Brown and D’Angelo Caleb Perkins aka “Yak,” 26, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, who had been staying with Wade. The Attorney’s Office says the apartment contained almost a kilogram of fentanyl, approximately 90 grams of cocaine. over eight pounds of marijuana and a Glock 19 with an auto sear switch that converts it into a fully automatic machine gun.

The Attorney’s Office mentioned Wade, along with Brown, admitted to buying and selling large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs for distribution in the Athens community. Co-conspirator Perkins is wanted on multiple federal charges and remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding Perkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.