Atlanta man turns himself in to Columbus Police on outstanding warrants, fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An Atlanta man has turned himself in to Columbus Police and is in custody at the Muscogee County Jail after committing credit card fraud at a local Panda Express, leading to a financial crimes investigation.

Marcus Broadnax, aka Derrick Winters, 33 of Atlanta, has been charged with Manufacturing False Identification, three counts of Finantial Transaction Card Theft, and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Columbus Police say they went to the Panda Express on Whittlesey Boulevard on June 21 in reference to credit fraud. An investigation into the incident led police to apprehend Broadnax.

Later, when police went to his home, they found a counterfeit Georgia ID card in the name of Derrick Winters, and several bank cards for Winters and a Travis Pepper. After finding the cards, the Financial Crimes Unit assumed the investigation.

Through their investigation, the Financial Crimes Unit determined that both Derrick Winters and Travis Pepper are aliases of Broadnax.

Police then got four felony warrants and contacted Broadnax, who had been out on bond for the initial credit fraud charges. He met with CPD’s Corporal Miller at the Public Safety Building and turned himself in on the outstanding warrants before being taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

The investigation is ongoing as the victim lives in California, the suspect lives in Altanta, and the case has ties to Columbus.