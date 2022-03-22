MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Atlanta, Georgia residents, confessed to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in middle Georgia.

On March 21, 2022, Christian Jesus Pineda, 27, from Duluth, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On March 15, 2022, co-defendant Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 26, from Cartersville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to assisting Pineda’s distribution of methamphetamine.

Both defendants face a maximum of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $1,000,000 fine.

Both Pineda’s and Sanchez’s sentencing is scheduled for June 7, 2022.

According to court records, a confidential informant revealed to law enforcement that Sanchez regularly sold large amounts of methamphetamine.

Through text messages and several phone calls, the informant agreed to purchase around 500 grams of methamphetamine from Sanchez.

Sanchez arranged for a courier to meet the informant at a gas station located in Byron, Georgia, on April 28, 2021, to sell the methamphetamine.

Agents with the DEA, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Police Department, and the department’s K-9 unit collaborated with the informant and witnessed Pineda meet with the confidential informant.

During the transaction, Pineda presented a clear bag containing half a kilogram of methamphetamine to the informant.