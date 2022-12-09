MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A metro-Atlanta man who aimed to transport nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from a source in Atlanta and attempted to flee from authorities on I-75 received over 17 years in federal prison.

West Bailey Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, Georgia, received a 210-month prison sentence and five years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop after noticing Bailey commit several traffic violations on I-75 on April 9, 2019.

Bailey initially pulled over but later decided to flee, causing authorities to chase him in rainy conditions on I-75.

Besides fleeing police in the rain, Bailey also drove at speeds higher than 140 miles per hour, and in the process, he cut off multiple motorists and passed cars utilizing the emergency lane.

While fleeing from authorities, a Tupperware container holding the methamphetamine was thrown out of Bailey’s vehicle window, which law enforcement later recovered.

Eventually, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit. Bailey resorted to stopping his vehicle in the middle of the interstate and exited the car, resulting in law enforcement immediately detaining him.

Authorities found additional methamphetamine inside the car along with the Tupperware that contained 811.4 grams of meth.

Bailey later confessed that he obtained the methamphetamine from a source in Atlanta and that he directed the passenger in his vehicle to toss out the meth during the pursuit.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA investigated Bailey’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.